BitBay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,866.00 (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. BitBay has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $17,866.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, BitBay has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006588 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

