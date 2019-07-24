BitBall Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. During the last week, BitBall has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $64,894.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall's total supply is 392,524,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,415,871 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall's official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

