Biotron (ASX:BIT) Trading Up 13.6%

Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) shares were up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 12,069,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Biotron Company Profile (ASX:BIT)

Biotron Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel small molecule antiviral therapeutics to treat various viral diseases in Australia. Its lead antiviral drug is BIT225, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of HIV-1 and hepatitis C virus infections. The company also has a portfolio of preclinical antiviral programs developing drugs targeting a range of viruses, including dengue, ebola, influenza, and zika, as well as Middle East respiratory virus.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.