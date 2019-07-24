Biocure Technology (CNSX:CURE) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Biocure Technology (CNSX:CURE) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32.

About Biocure Technology (CNSX:CURE)

Biocure Technology Inc develops and commercializes biosimilar pharmaceutical products in South Korea. The company is developing Interferon Beta 1b for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; Ranibizumab, a monoclonal antibody fragment for the treatment of macular degeneration, as well as to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema; and Filgrastim to treat neutropenia, a lack of white blood cells caused by cancer, bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy, or by other conditions.

