BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $17.90 on Monday. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 1,326.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the second quarter worth about $193,000.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.