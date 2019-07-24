Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,679. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sandler O’Neill cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,600,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 693,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 80,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.