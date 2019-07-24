Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 1,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners restated a "market-perform" rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sandler O'Neill cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

