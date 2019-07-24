Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.68

Berkeley Energia Ltd (LON:BKY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and traded as low as $16.50. Berkeley Energia shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 63,878 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

