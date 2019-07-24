Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Bengal Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 39,653 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

About Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

