Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.9 million.

BHE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $30.23.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.30 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

