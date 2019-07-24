Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.58.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.91. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,928,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

