Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.67. 7,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $64,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.58.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

