Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEPTF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 22,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,109. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.