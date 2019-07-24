BB&T Co. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:BBT)

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BB&T in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BB&T’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBT. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of BBT opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 149.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

