BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.43 Per Share

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BBH opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. BB Healthcare Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.89.

In other BB Healthcare Trust news, insider Justin Stebbing purchased 4,147 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £5,805.80 ($7,586.31).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

