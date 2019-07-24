Bathurst Resources (ASX:BRL) Stock Price Down 4%

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The company has a market cap of $208.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12.

Bathurst Resources Company Profile (ASX:BRL)

Bathurst Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of coal in New Zealand. The company holds interests in the Canterbury Coal mine located in the west of Christchurch; Stockton mine located in the north of Westport; and Takitimu mine located in the Northwest of Invercargill.

