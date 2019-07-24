Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.50

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 2360692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.71 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

