Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 126.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Barclays by 26.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 56,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

