BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of BKU opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get BankUnited alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 583,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BankUnited by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 573,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.