BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BankFinancial an industry rank of 150 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several analysts have weighed in on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
NASDAQ:BFIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,907. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84.
BankFinancial Company Profile
BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
