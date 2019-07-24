BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BankFinancial an industry rank of 150 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BankFinancial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 178,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the first quarter worth $336,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,907. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

