Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. 3,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,671. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 154.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.