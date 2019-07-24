Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 37,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,194. The company has a market capitalization of $605.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 31.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 2,553 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $107,481.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,718.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Pelham sold 2,818 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $118,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,013.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,995 shares of company stock worth $251,505. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5,022.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

