Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $245.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Baidu stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,658. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $106.80 and a fifty-two week high of $263.70.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 792,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,674,000 after acquiring an additional 544,799 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,891,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.