B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXT in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTI. ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

AXTI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 56,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07. AXT has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AXT by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AXT by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AXT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AXT by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.