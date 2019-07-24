Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after buying an additional 86,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,509,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $522,489,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,446,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,664. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $170.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

