Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.49.

ALV opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.12. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $105.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autoliv by 4.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

