Ausmex Mining Group (ASX:AMG) Trading Down 3.6%

Ausmex Mining Group Ltd (ASX:AMG) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 2,296,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 668,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00.

In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Morgan acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Ausmex Mining Group Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia, South America, and Africa. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as explores silver, zinc, and lead deposits.

