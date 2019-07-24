AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,099,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

