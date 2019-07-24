Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $91.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,943. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,937.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 329.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

