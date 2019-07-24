AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Cowen raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 58.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZN traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 92,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

