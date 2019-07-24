ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

