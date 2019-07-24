ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. ASGN makes up approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.13% of ASGN worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

ASGN stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 329,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). ASGN had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

