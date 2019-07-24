Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.26. Ascent Resources shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 895,623 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia. It principally holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project, which covers an area of 98 square kilometers located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

