Arrow Electronics (ARW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2019 – Arrow Electronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2019 – Arrow Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/16/2019 – Arrow Electronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $76.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Arrow Electronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Arrow Electronics was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Arrow Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arrow is benefiting from an expanding customer base and growth across all segments and geographies. Its core strength in providing best-in-class services and easy-to acquire technologies is likely to drive growth in the long run. Strong momentum in servers, infrastructure software, storage and security, and growing demand among customers is boosting the ECS segment. However, Arrow derives majority of its revenues from outside the United States, thus making it vulnerable to lower profitability due to currency volatility. Moreover, growing competition from Avnet and Ingram Micro makes us anxious. Further, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet is a persistent concern. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

7/2/2019 – Arrow Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

6/20/2019 – Arrow Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2019 – Arrow Electronics is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 468,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.99. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62.

Get Arrow Electronics Inc alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.