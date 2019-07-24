Arlington Partners LLC Takes $316,000 Position in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of American National BankShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

AMNB stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. 23,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,010. American National BankShares Inc has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $406.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from American National BankShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

American National BankShares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.