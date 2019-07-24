Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $195.37. The stock had a trading volume of 900,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,755. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

