Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,645,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,806,586. The company has a market cap of $285.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

