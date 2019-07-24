Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 3,860 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 756.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAR traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $132.96. 470,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $171,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,077.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $1,710,541.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,368.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,393 shares of company stock worth $10,032,731. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

