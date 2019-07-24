Arlington Partners LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,608. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $153.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

