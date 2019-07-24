Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 110.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 21,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $4,064,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,414. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.87. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $206.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

