Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Increased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,362,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 358,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 302,456 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,091,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,166,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,934,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after buying an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,728. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other news, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,265 shares of company stock worth $358,269 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.