Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,024,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

