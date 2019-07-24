Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.07. The company had a trading volume of 369,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,166,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $953.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Argus boosted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

