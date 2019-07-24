Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) versus European Equity Fund (NASDAQ:EEA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. European Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Apollo Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Apollo Investment and European Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 28.20% 9.48% 5.19% European Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, European Equity Fund has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Investment and European Equity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 European Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than European Equity Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Investment and European Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $255.08 million 4.43 $71.95 million $1.81 9.17 European Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than European Equity Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of European Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of European Equity Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats European Equity Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equity or equity-linked securities of companies. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI-EMU Index. It was formerly known as Germany Fund Inc. The European Equity Fund, Inc. was formed on July 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

