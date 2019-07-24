Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 97.89% and a negative net margin of 69.37%.

APEN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 4,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Todd Newton bought 25,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

