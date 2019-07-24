Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

APY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price objective for the company.

Shares of APY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 481,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apergy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,533,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 386,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,545,000 after buying an additional 165,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

