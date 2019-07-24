APA Group (ASX:APA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.03

APA Group (ASX:APA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.14. APA Group shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 5,936,539 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. APA Group’s payout ratio is 184.31%.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

