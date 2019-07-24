Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 927.27 ($12.12).

ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Wandisco in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of LON:ANTO traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 954 ($12.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 885.95. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

