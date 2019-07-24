Analyzing Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) & Ardmore Shipping (NASDAQ:ASC)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Maritime and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $8.65, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime -14.77% -6.07% -2.83% Ardmore Shipping -21.14% -8.92% -3.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Maritime and Ardmore Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.50 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping $210.18 million 1.20 -$42.94 million ($1.04) -7.32

Globus Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardmore Shipping.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats Ardmore Shipping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

