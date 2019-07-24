Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2019 – Cimarex Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $98.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

6/27/2019 – Cimarex Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Cimarex Energy was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2019 – Cimarex Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

Shares of XEC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,360. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.51 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 61,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

